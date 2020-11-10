Henrico man killed in Monday Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Monday.
Officers were notified for a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Newtown Road, near Lake Edward Park. A man, identified by police as Richard Anderson, 22, of Henrico, was found dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported, but police say a family member or friend passed out at the scene and was taken away in an ambulance.
Police remained on scene investigating for hours.
Neighbors told 10 On Your Side they were surprised to hear there was a shooting, saying “this is a quiet area, nothing happens here.”
Police don’t have suspect information at this time, but said the preliminary investigation shows the victim was standing in a parking lot when he was approached by an unknown person and shot.
This marks the eighth person shot in Virginia Beach since Saturday night, three teenagers were shot Saturday night near the Lynnhaven Mall, and four people were shot Sunday night on Whitney Court.
Shootings also took place overnight on Woodland Avenue in Norfolk, and Randolph Road in Newport News.
Police have not released additional information in the Newtown Road shooting.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- There was a quadruple shooting on Sunday night at 11:00 p.m. in Whitcomb Court.
- The Richmond Police Department is looking for a man suspected of stealing building materials from a construction site. Sometime over the course of three days the suspect was seen stealing around $550 worth of pressure-treated boards.
- A man faces second-degree murder charges after an Emporia man, who was reported missing, was found dead in the woods.
- 8News has learned a heavy police presence on Nelson Street Monday afternoon resulted from a deadly shooting.
- A Stafford County woman is accused of leaving her 2-year-old child inside a vehicle for nearly 30 minutes while she shopped.
- A Richmond man is charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend of one year on West Cary Street Sunday night.
- During or after the argument, the girlfriend entered the roomate's room and told them that "she was scared that Pequeen was going to kill her."
- Richmond Police have identified the victim in last week's shooting at a McDonald's.
- CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A longtime Chesapeake OB-GYN accused of performing multiple unnecessary surgeries on women as part of a health care fraud scheme was found guilty on 52 of 61 charges Monday by a federal jury. Javaid Perwaiz, who was was arrested in November 2019, had been on trial in federal court since early […]
- The Greene County Sheriff's Office Animal Control division searched a home in Dyke, Virginia on Friday after receiving multiple reports of animal neglect happening there.