Henrico man killed in Monday Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Monday.

Officers were notified for a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Newtown Road, near Lake Edward Park. A man, identified by police as Richard Anderson, 22, of Henrico, was found dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, but police say a family member or friend passed out at the scene and was taken away in an ambulance.

Police remained on scene investigating for hours.

Neighbors told 10 On Your Side they were surprised to hear there was a shooting, saying “this is a quiet area, nothing happens here.”

Neighbors are surprised to hear there was a shooting early this morning.



“This is a quiet area, nothing happens here.” pic.twitter.com/P86jzDgN5v — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) November 9, 2020

Police don’t have suspect information at this time, but said the preliminary investigation shows the victim was standing in a parking lot when he was approached by an unknown person and shot.

This marks the eighth person shot in Virginia Beach since Saturday night, three teenagers were shot Saturday night near the Lynnhaven Mall, and four people were shot Sunday night on Whitney Court.

Shootings also took place overnight on Woodland Avenue in Norfolk, and Randolph Road in Newport News.

Police have not released additional information in the Newtown Road shooting.

