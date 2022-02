HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is asking for help locating a woman who was reported missing Tuesday, Feb. 22.

According to Henrico Police, 33-year-old Victoria Elizabeth DuFresne’s last known location was near the 7300 block of West Broad Street. DuFresne may need medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.