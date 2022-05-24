HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico county police teamed up with the American Red Cross for a blood drive Monday.

The blood drive was held in memory of fallen officer Trey Sutton and in support of officer Greg Petrovich. Sutton was killed and Petrovich was seriously hurt in a car crash back in March.

Henrico police said Petrovich was discharged from the hospital earlier this month – and still has plenty of healing and rehab ahead.

