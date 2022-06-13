HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police had their hands full this weekend after responding to a deadly stabbing and then a shooting outside of a restaurant. The two violent crimes happened just hours apart and less than a mile down the road from each other.

At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, Henrico police responded to a stabbing that happened in the parking lot of the Merchants Walk Shopping Center on West Broad Street. Officers found Khalid Naseri, 25, with multiple stab wounds in the center’s parking lot. They tried giving Naseri medical treatment until EMS crews arrived, but he later died at the hospital.

Later on, police got a separate emergency call for three men in a related dispute. Officers arrived at the hospital and arrested three men in connection with the stabbing victim’s death. Norzaad Nassery, Hamauoun Naseri and Jahadulla Naseri are currently facing second degree murder charges.



The Merchants Walk Shopping Center in Henrico where Khalid Naseri was fatally stabbed. Credit: 8News

Elizabeth Ruiz, who lives near the shopping center, said she’s surprised this happened so close to home.

“To hear that it’s right across the street with a place that we go sometimes daily to pick up stuff is just awful,” she said.

Then, nine hours later — and just a half mile down the road — police responded to a shooting outside of the Waffle House at around 3 a.m. One man was hurt and went to the hospital for treatment.

Ruiz said crimes like this don’t happen too often in her quiet neighborhood. “We try to do what we can to make sure things like that don’t happen,” she said. “[We] provide awareness too when things like that are happening.”

All three suspects charged in the stabbing homicide are being held at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office without bond. Police are still seeking information as well as any suspects involved in the shooting incident.