HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico Police Lieutenant is charged with driving under the influence in Goochland.

According to court documents, Lt. Russell Hockaday was arrested Friday.

In addition to DUI charges, Hockaday is charged with refusal to take a blood or breathalyzer test, and driving with an open container of alcohol.

He will appear in court on Monday, Oct. 7.