HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police is asking for the public’s identifying a person of interest in connection to an armed robbery at a western Henrico business.

Henrico Police responded to the 5400 block of Glenside Drive on Sunday, July 2, at around 7 a.m. for a reported robbery.

According to the person who made the call to police, a man took out a gun inside a business in the area and demanded cash from the register. The suspect then left the store with cash and other items.

Police are now trying to identify a person of interest in the robbery. This person is described as a Black man who is 5’9” and around 175 pounds.

Pictured: The person of interest in an armed robbery in west Henrico on Sunday, July 2. Credit: Henrico County Police Division

Anyone with information on this person of interest or the robbery is asked to contact Detective Askew at 804-928-0159 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.