Henrico police searching for 48-year-old man in need of medication

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is searching for a 48-year-old man who has been missing since yesterday.

According to police, Henry Albright, who goes by Edward, was last seen Monday, Dec. 6, around 2 p.m. Officers responded to Denham and Three Chopt Roads Monday night when a family member reported him missing.

Albright is part of the Henrico Project Lifesaver Program. The Henrico Sheriff’s Office and Henrico Police searched for him near his address and around the Carillon in Richmond, where his family believed he might be, however he was not found.

Police say Albright is a white male, 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen in a blue hoodie and blue jeans, and may be driving a beige Lexus SUV. He also requires daily medication for seizures.

If you have seen Albright or know where he is, call your local law enforcement agency or Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.