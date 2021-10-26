Henrico Police sounding alarm after two fatal crashes within 12 hours

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is sounding the alarm after two people have died in vehicle crashes that were within 12 hours of each other.

The number of traffic deaths in the county has already surpassed the totals from 2020 and 2019. Police say speed is becoming the cause of deadly crashes more and more often in Henrico.

“It’s just a shame that it still occurs so routinely,” said Lieutenant Rob Netherland with HPD.

At about 8 a.m. on Oct. 26, a motorcyclist, later identified at 32-year-old David Peacock of Henrico, was riding his motorcycle on East Laburnum Avenue when an SUV pulled onto the road and collided with the biker. Peacock died at the hospital later that day.

Lt. Netherland said the crash is still under investigation, and the SUV’s driver is cooperating with authorities.

There was another accident the night before just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 25, in the 8400 block of Standford Drive. A man was struck when a truck was backing up to offload items onto another truck.

“It was unfortunate that one of the employees was caught in between the two trucks,” Lt. Netherland said.

The victim, Norman Hays Jr., 60, of Harrisonburg, was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries. Netherland is calling the incident an accident and said it’s likely no charges will be filed.

However, these aren’t the only fatal crashes the county has seen this month. At 10:44 p.m. on Oct. 16, a hit-and-run accident killed 27-year-old DeShawn Johnson.

“The coward that hit him, and killed him and left him in the street to die. Yeah, we want to know who that is,” Netherland said.

The lieutenant told 8News that authorities need solid tips in this incident.

“We don’t have a lot to go on right now,” Netherland said.

The number of traffic-related deaths has reached 31 in Henrico County. That number surpasses total 2020 and 2019 numbers, and it’s only October.

“It’s the holiday season coming up. Unfortunately, we know we’re going to have more,” Netherland said.

