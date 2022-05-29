HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County community sprang into action to help find the family of a toddler who was found unsupervised.

The Henrico County Police Department told 8News Sunday morning that the boy’s mother dropped him off at his grandparents house at around 6 a.m. and when they went to check on him later, he was gone. The child’s grandparents immediately called 911 when they realized he was missing.

At 7:15 a.m., police received a report of a boy who was alone near Mornell Street and Cedarwood Avenue.

Officers went door to door in the Fairlawn community trying to find the child’s family. Neighbors joined the search by canvassing the neighborhood, posting on social media and providing snacks and juice for the child.

Police said they played with the boy and bought him McDonald’s while searching for his family. Franchesca Easley said police officers talked to her about the boy and showed her his picture.

“A baby that young out here that early in the morning alone that was kind of disheartening,” she said.

She posted his picture on social media and looked around the neighborhood with other residents, too.

“We do have some stray dogs and wild animals can be around here sometimes. Your mom instincts kick in. Whether or not you’re a mother or work in the medical field, you care,” she said. “That’s a baby and I’m just glad to see all of the other neighbors that stepped in to help as well.”

Two and half hours after the initial call to police, the toddler was reunited with his family. Police said that as of now, there will be no charges for the parents or grandparents.