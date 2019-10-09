1  of  5
Henrico Schools hosting budget meetings starting Oct. 16

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools said it wants input for the 2020-21 school year budget.

The county is hosting four upcoming meetings on the budget. That includes two stakeholders’ meetings, in which short presentations will be made. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for public comment.

After the stakeholders’ meetings, there will be two public hearings just for comments.

The first stakeholders’ meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Fairfield Area Library on North Laburnum Avenue. The second is Tuesday, Oct. 22 starting at 7 p.m. at the Glen Allen Branch Library on Staples Mill Road.

The public meetings both start at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, respectively. Both of those meetings will be held at the New Bridge Learning Center.

Release of the budget is expected in January.

