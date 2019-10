HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools said there will be no tricks at its job fair scheduled for Halloween.

Those interested in being a school bus driver, substitute teacher or nutrition worker can attend the fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. The fair is being held at the Fairfield Area Library.

People attending are asked to apply online before the fair. To apply, click here.