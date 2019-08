HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair Thursday, Aug. 15.

The fair is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center.

The county is searching for teachers in subjects like Math, English, Spanish and Technology. Organizers are also searching for school bus drivers and nutrition workers.

Those interested in attending need to apply online before the event. More information and an application link can be found here.