Henrico Schools looking for committee members for redistricting board

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools is taking applications for members of the public to be part of its “Redistricting 2021” committee. 

The county said the redistricting process will re-align attendance zones for elementary, middle and high schools. Due to population growth, new school construction and other factors, the county said school divisions might need to change school attendance zones. 

Each Henrico school will have a school-affiliated representative, which means there will be about 70 members. 

The deadline to apply is June 30. More information about the committee and a link to apply can be found here.  

