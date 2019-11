HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is starting curbside bagged leaf pick-up on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Leaf pick-up will run through Feb. 8, 2020. The county has been divided into five areas for collection.

The Department of Public Utilities said bagged leaves should be on the curb, or the edge of the road by 7 a.m. on Monday of an area’s collection week.

Find out more about the areas and learn more here.