Henrico two-year old shot in head returns home; will require surgery soon

A two-year old is out of the hospital now after being shot in the head back in December.

Lavier Robinson was shot in the head two months ago at a Henrico Home on Winston Street just after six p.m.

“To actually have it happen to your family, it hits you,” said Harneatha Atkinson, Robinson’s grandmother. “We have to stop the gun violence. There’s no need to shoot anyone’s house.”

He was taken to VCU Medical Center after the incident, then went to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk for further observation.

In a video given to 8News by the family, you can see Lavier taking some of his first steps, on his way out of the hospital.

“People may look at it like, oh he’s not walking,” Atkinson said. “To us, he’s walking. It went from him not being to stand on his own, sit up on his own… to where he can sit up on his own now and take his steps now.”

He was released this past week and is now home with his grandmother, who is thankful for his miraculous journey.

“It’s a miracle he’s out,” Atkinson says. “It was a long journey to get here. Once he gets the feeling back in his left hand, he’ll be okay.”

His family says he has surgery soon to put a bone in the right side of his head.

“It tore our family apart,” Atkinson says. “Now, my daughter has moved into her own place, I’m moving somewhere else. Everyone is just moving and there will be no one left at that address.”

The two men accused of shooting him, 19-year old Ara D. McLaughlin, and 23-year old Randy O. Vaughan, were charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder back in early January.

