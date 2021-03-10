Henrico woman killed in single-car crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – A woman was killed in a single-car crash in Chesterfield late Tuesday evening.

The accident happened in the 2700 block of Kingston Avenue around 11 p.m.

According to the Chesterfield Police, a 2005 Toyota 4Runner was heading north on Kingston when it started to veer off the road to the right and overcorrected causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Natalie Moore, was ejected from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was the only person in the car.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.