HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dorey Park Farmers Market in eastern Henrico is getting ready to host a special event during labor day weekend.

In addition to its usual seasonal produce, herbs and flowers, Sept. 3’s Dorey Park Farmers Market will feature live music from Kevin Davis and BanCaribe from 10 a.m. to noon. According to their Facebook page, BanCaribe is “an exciting blend of Afro-Cuban, Latin, Caribbean and Soulful Rhythm and Blues.”

In addition to live music, this weekend’s market will feature Richlands Dairy & Creamery‘s ice cream trailer and a warrior rhythm class, which is a yoga-influenced rhythmic fitness class.

The market will also feature meat from several local farms including White Oak Meadows, Wandering Cow Farm, Fleur-de-lis Farms, Old Tavern Farm and Emporia Rabbitry.

The farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Dorey Park, located at 2999 Darbytown Road in Henrico.