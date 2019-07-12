Here’s how you can mentor a student in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) ᠆ Do you love children and want to make a difference in their lives? Henrico County Public Schools is offering training sessions for those wanting to mentor students from October to May.

The program, Henrico HEROES, allows you to work with students from 3rd to 5th grade during the upcoming school year. Mentors meet with their students once a week for 30 to 45 minutes.

Henrico Schools said students who have been mentored have shown progress in academic attendance and motivation. Those students are also more likely to enroll into college, volunteer in their free time and be more involved in extracurricular activities.

To become a mentor, you have to complete an application, complete a background check and attend a two hour training session. Training sessions begin in August.

A list of those training sessions are listed as follows:

Aug. 15 from 2-4 p.m.

3820 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va. (Eastern Henrico Government Center multipurpose room). Aug. 22 from 9-11 a.m.

1440 N. Laburnum Ave., Henrico, Va. (Eastern Henrico Recreation Center Randolph room). Aug. 29 from 2-4 p.m.

3820 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va. (Eastern Henrico Government Center multipurpose room). Sept. 12 from 9-11 a.m.

3820 Nine Mile Road, Henrico, Va. (Eastern Henrico Government Center multipurpose room). Sept. 21 from 9-11 a.m.

If you are interested in attending a training session, contact Leslie Velez at 804-652-3813 or by email at henricohereos@henrico.k12.va.us.