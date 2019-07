CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is launching a new program this summer to celebrate teachers.

Over the summer break, students can send a thank you note to their favorite teacher from the past 2018-2019 school year.

Notes can be sent through the mail, or digitally through the county’s Google form, which can be found here. The mailing address and more information can be found here.

The deadline to send a letter is August 1.