Here’s what to do if your COVID-19 vaccine is canceled due to snow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Mother nature is making an already complicated mass vaccination campaign a little more messy.

The snow caused several vaccination events across Central Virginia to be called off on Friday and the same is expected over the weekend.

Several health districts have already announced cancellations for Saturday, including all appointments in Prince George County. Clinics planned at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds and the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center in Richmond are also cancelled.

So what happens if severe weather causes you to miss an appointment or your slot is cancelled? 8News asked Virginia Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula in our town hall event on Wednesday.

“That event will be rescheduled and all of those appointments will remain,” Avula said. “So you’ll just have to wait for that communication from your health department or you can reach out to them directly.”

It’s not clear when appointments will be rescheduled at this point and it will likely vary based on where you live.

As for how you’ll be notified, some health districts are planning to send out emails with new registration links. Others said staff will be reaching out to people by phone.