Highland Springs continues blistering start to season with 53-0 win over Henrico Warriors

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Warriors faced off against the Highland Spring Springers at Varina High School on Saturday afternoon.

The Springers continued their blistering form of this season by wasting no time to get on the scoreboard and scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter.

Raeshon Smith, Latrell Sutton and Quanye Veney all got touchdowns through their QB Juwan Dent.

Henrico tried to get moving but were stumped against the Springers offense — and the first quarter ended 22-0 for the Springers.

That game finished with an emphatic scoreline of 53-0 for Highland Springs.