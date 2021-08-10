Highland Springs hungry after state title near-miss

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Highland Springs got as close as you can to a state championship this spring.

The Springers fell to Stone Bridge, 13-10, in overtime, but that’s only increased Loren Johnson’s team’s appetite to make up for it this fall.

“That gives them a little bit more hunger, a little bit more desire, pushed them to another level, but the expectations are still the same,” Johnson said. “This is a group of fighters, this is a group of guys who understand what the program is all about. They just haven’t accomplished it at the highest level yet.”

Senior Elijah Whitted certainly is channeling that energy into his work before the season.

“Every time we fall short, it makes you want to go harder. Nobody wants to have that feeling, where this right here lost us a game (or) we didn’t finish,” Whitted said.

Johnson isn’t worried about the expectations.

“Pressure in some places busts pipes. In our situation, pressure creates diamonds.” Johnson said.

Senior running back Marcel Fleming isn’t concerned, either.

“Number one goal, get to the state championship and win the state championship, that’s the number one goal,” Fleming said.

But the Springers are also keeping their eyes on what’s in front of them, too, and that’s a daunting schedule that includes out-of-state powers Julius L. Chambers (NC) to open and Martinsburg (WV) in Week 4 in addition to a strong local slate.

“You have to prepare for the first game first. If you don’t win the first one, you have to prepare for the second one and so forth and so on throughout all team games,” Johnson said. “We have a great opportunity to play some quality teams from northern Virginia, North Carolina and West Virginia, but you also have to beat teams here in Richmond as well and if you don’t do that then you don’t have an opportunity to play in the playoffs and play for another state championship.”