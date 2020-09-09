Hometown Drug in Hopewell shut down by DEA

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hometown Drug, a pharmacy in Hopewell, was shut down today by the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to DEA representative Katherine Hayek.

Customers who were scheduled to pick up prescriptions today are being called and told not to come in and that their prescriptions are being sent elsewhere.

According to the Department of Health, the pharmacy had been operating with its current licence since 2012.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

