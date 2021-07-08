Homicide investigation underway after man shot to death outside Hopewell convenience store

Hopewell, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway in Hopewell after a man was shot to death outside a convenience store Wednesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers and Emergency Medical Services responded to reports of a person shot near the gas pumps at the Quick Express Store on South 15th Avenue. Upon their arrival, they found a man unresponsive with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel attempted to revive the man, but determined he had already died. Members of the Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) then responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death. His identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

Surveillance videos from the store show an “unidentified person of interest” who was seen leaving the scene in a possible gold Chevy Tahoe early 2000’s model. The individual is described as a black male, approximately 5’8″-6′ in height. He’s seen in the footage wearing red shorts, a black t-shirt, white socks and a gold necklace.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone with information on this crime contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers Hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.