Hopewell distributing 200 free trees on Saturday, planted 100 more around city

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell could start looking a lot leafier this fall. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, volunteers and Hopewell Parks and Recreation planted over 100 trees in Hopewell this fall and on Saturday there will be 200 more free trees given to interested residents.

The CBF plans for these trees to help reduce polluted runoff to the James and Appomattox Rivers. Tree planting will also increase shade coverage, cleanse air and water and make the area more attractive. The recently planted trees were added to areas with minimal tree cover and large areas of concrete or asphalt. These areas were most in need of runoff prevention and extra cooling.

(Photo by Chesapeake Bay Foundation)

(Photo by Chesapeake Bay Foundation)

This the fourth year CBF has worked with Hopewell to introduce plants and trees.

“It’s a perfect place to do this. In a small city you can easily create big community benefits with trees, including cooler summer temperatures, greener streets, and cleaner air and water,” said Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Director of Outreach and Advocacy Ann Jurczyk. “Virginia loses an astounding 16,000 acres of trees per year to development, disease, and storms. Hopewell is planting hope for the future by growing hundreds of trees where people need them the most.”

Hopewell residents will be able to pickup free redbud trees on Nov. 14 at Woodlawn Learning Center. There will be 200 trees available for pickup.

Also on Saturday, there will be a volunteer effort to plant a community orchard comprised of 25 fruit and native trees.

“Hopewell Recreation and Parks is proud to partner with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to improve environmental quality across the City of Hopewell,” said Hopewell Recreation and Parks Director Aaron Reidmiller. “The Hopewell Restoration Project, a collaborative effort between the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Hopewell Recreation and Parks, and other city departments, was recently recognized as the Best New Environmental Sustainability Program by the Virginia Recreation and Park Society.”

(Photo by Chesapeake Bay Foundation)

(Photo by Chesapeake Bay Foundation)

(Photo by Chesapeake Bay Foundation)

(Photo by Chesapeake Bay Foundation)

LATEST HEADLINES: