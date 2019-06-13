Hopewell files 168-page lawsuit against opioid industry

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell has joined dozens of other localities across Virginia in taking legal action against companies connected to the ongoing opioid crisis.

The city has filed a 168-page civil lawsuit against manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies alike and wants to be reimbursed for responding to opioid addictions and overdoes.

According to a release from the city that was shared on behalf of Marks & Harrison, which is handling the case, the lawsuit ‘is seeking to minimize or eliminate the imminent threat to public health and safety and to recover damages for additional resources invested for emergency responders, law enforcement officials and medical professional employees related to the opioid epidemic in Hopewell.’

The city also cites a loss of tax revenue and increased costs for delivering public services due to opioid abuse.

“I was born and raised in Hopewell and have friends who have been personally affected by the opioid epidemic,” said Lee J. Bujakowski, the Marks & Harrison attorney managing the case. “We know that manufacturers, distributors and retailers did not follow federal regulations and created an opioid epidemic that wreaked havoc on countless Americans, including the Hopewell community.

“This lawsuit is one of the many ways the city of Hopewell is fighting to protect its residents from the dangers of opioid abuse. We are proud to represent the city of Hopewell in this important litigation.”

Hopewell joins approximately 40 other Virginia localities seeking compensation related to opioid abuse.

Assistant City Manager Charles E. Dane called the ‘intentional misinformation’ by parts of the drug industry ‘unconscionable,’ adding that communities ‘should not have to carry the burden created by this greed.’

“The impacts of the Opioid Epidemic are far reaching and have negatively affected our community in so many ways. Even beyond the loss of life from overdoses and the impact on the families and friends of those victims, excessive drug activities affect local communities in multiple areas. There are increased job losses due to addictions which in turn negatively affects the economy and families; violent crime increases due to the competition of the drug trade and crimes against property increase as users and addicts attempt to fund their drug purchases; Police, Fire and EMS calls increase tremendously; Social Services needs increase due to broken or damaged families including increased flow of children into foster care; addiction counseling services and facilities are in greater demand and require further resources, as well as many other direct and indirect impacts. The knowledge that much of this was created by intentional misinformation by portions of the drug industry marketing efforts is unconscionable, and the communities should not have to carry the burden created by this greed. The City of Hopewell has agreed to participate in these law suits in an attempt to recover some of the costs already experienced, and to create a revenue source to combat this ongoing epidemic and the impacts we face locally from these actions.” –Hopewell Assistant City Manager Charles E. Dean

According to federal data, by 2012 there were nearly eight opioid prescriptions written in Virginia for every 10 residents of the state. Virginia is the 29th state in the country for opioid usage.

In 2017, there were 1,241 drug overdose deaths involving opioids in Virginia.

