Hopewell vs. Petersburg latest 8Sports Blitz Rivalry of Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The ‘8 Sports Blitz’ Rivalry of the Week for this Friday dates back to 1916.

Petersburg beat Hopewell in that first meeting, 114-0, but it’s been the Blue Devils that have owned the Crimson Wave lately, winning the last 11 matchups, including three playoff games.

Hopewell won in the playoffs last year, and if the postseason started today, then the two would play for the 100th time, as Hopewell is No. 1 in Class 3A and Petersburg is No. 8.

Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Petersburg.

