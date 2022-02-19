Hopewell Police investigating hit-and-run

HOPEWELL, Va (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is asking for help identifying a driver who left the scene of an accident that put one person in critical condition.

According to Hopewell Police, a car collided with a dirt bike on the corner of High Avenue and Courthouse Road at around 6:20 on Saturday. The driver of the car got out, looked at the dirt bike driver and got back into his car heading South on Route 156 towards Prince George County.

The driver of the dirt bike is currently in critical condition.

The fleeing driver is described as a heavy-set Black man with a silver four-door sedan with body damage and broken glass.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.