Hopewell Public Schools announces several school bus delays

Due to strains on the school district from staffing shortages, Hopewell City Public Schools released a revised bus schedule for Monday, Jan. 10.
At Hopewell High School, Bus #27 will cover for #33 and will be late, #26 will cover for #39 and be late, #16 will cover for #44 and be late and #15 will cover for #45.
At Patrick Copeland Elementary, #9 will cover for #33 and #15 will cover for #44 and will be late.
At Dupont Elementary, #32 will cover for #10.
At Harry E. James Elementary, #32 and #27 may be slightly late.
At New Hope Academy, #39 will cover for #1 and #10 will cover for #44.
Carter G. Woodson Middle School will have no delays or changes.