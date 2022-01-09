Hopewell Public Schools announces several school bus delays

Due to strains on the school district from staffing shortages, Hopewell City Public Schools released a revised bus schedule for Monday, Jan. 10.

At Hopewell High School, Bus #27 will cover for #33 and will be late, #26 will cover for #39 and be late, #16 will cover for #44 and be late and #15 will cover for #45.

At Patrick Copeland Elementary, #9 will cover for #33 and #15 will cover for #44 and will be late.

At Dupont Elementary, #32 will cover for #10.

At Harry E. James Elementary, #32 and #27 may be slightly late.

At New Hope Academy, #39 will cover for #1 and #10 will cover for #44.

Carter G. Woodson Middle School will have no delays or changes.