Horse shot fighting to stay alive,”we don’t know if she’s going to make it or not.”

Ashland, Va (WRIC) – A horse is recovering after getting shot in Ashland.

“I saw blood trickle down her side,” said Alexander Goudina, Penny’s Caretaker, “we thought she had run into some barbed wire; turns out it was a gunshot wound.”

The 24-year old quarter horse was playing in the field Wednesday night. The family describes hearing gunshot near the house from hunters. They arrived and noticed the horse was acting different.

“We walked over there and she wouldn’t move.,” Goudina said. “We were in complete shock.” They called their local veterinarian from the Woodside Equine Clinic. The vet said the bullet went through her side and hit her lung.

“There is still fluid around her lungs and her heart,” Goudina said, adding that she takes antibiotics to help with the pain. “We don’t know if she’s going to make it or not.”

The family says they thought she was dying on Thanksgiving after she didn’t move for hours. But, thankfully, she got up soon after the family started digging a hole for her.

“It was a roller coaster from the beginning,” Goudina said. “Forty buzzards flying over her head circling as she lay there giving her last breaths. It’s a Thanksgiving miracle that she stood back up and she’s still here today.”