Hospital making job offers on-the-spot amid severe staffing shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One area health care system may have the perfect opportunity for you, as they look to fill new and open positions.

Bon Secours, a faith based non-profit health system, is looking for more employees to join their centers in Central Virginia.

Seven hospitals in the Richmond area will host the hiring events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Memorial Regional Medical Center — 8260 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Rappahannock General Hospital — 101 Harris Rd., Kilmarnock, VA 22482

Richmond Community Hospital — 1500 N 28th St., Richmond, VA 23223

Southern Virginia Medical Center — 727 N Main St., Emporia, VA 23847

Southside Medical Center — 200 Medical Park Blvd., Petersburg, VA 23805

St. Francis Medical Center — 13710 St. Francis Blvd., Midlothian, VA 23114

St. Mary’s Hospital — 5801 Bremo Rd., Richmond, VA 23226

Brenda Woodcock, the Chief Nursing Officer in the Richmond Market, said they’ve held events before, but not as large as this one.

“We’re definitely interested in talking to everyone. The medical field is continuing to evolve and grow and so there are so many opportunities in our health system right now,” she said.

Bon Secours is calling for more nurses, imaging professionals and surgical technicians. They’re also hiring nursing support staff, environmental services, lab professionals, medicals assistants, pharmacy techs, respiratory therapists and student nurse externs.

Woodcock said recruiters will be offering jobs on the spot — stressing the critical need to get these positions filled now.

“It’s essential that we have these key positions in our facilities to, I mean growth is one thing but really our mission is to continue to meet the needs and be there for our communities and serve them in the best way that we possibly can,” she said.

The need for so many workers stems from an ongoing staffing shortage, competition from open traveling positions and a rise in their patient population.

Woodcock said these hiring events could change that.

“I hope that we get a lot of nursing applicants and a lot of some of the support services as well,” she said.