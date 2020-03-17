Hot Topic closing all stores due to COVID-19, will pay all employees

(WJBF) – Clothing retailer Hot Topic has announced they will close all stores due to health risks from the coronavirus.
The closure will run from Tuesday, March 17th until March 30th.
During this time, the company states all employees will continue to be paid.
You can view their release below:
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ODU Football receives ESPY nomination for upset win over Virginia Tech
- Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to start despite broken nose
- Raiders sign top draftee Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell
- Olympic Gold Medalist holds volleyball camp in Richmond
- Toronto Raptors are NBA champions for 1st time
- Squirrels visit Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
- St. Louis Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1
- Warriors play final game at Oracle trying to force Game 7