An illustration of Two, 7-Eleven Slurpees on October 27, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Credit: TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFXR) — Get ready to celebrate with your favorite Slurpee during 7-Eleven Day.

Stores all across the nation will be showing their appreciation with a free drink. This special day kicked off in 2002, when the convenience store wanted to celebrate its birthday on July 11.

The store — which started as an icehouse storefront in Dallas, Texas — has been around since 1927, according to the store’s website.

To celebrate the store’s 95th birthday, there will be a limited-time-only mystery Slurpee drink flavor called What the Fanta.

If you want to get your hands on a free Slurpee here’s what you need to do:

Download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app

Visit a 7-Eleven, Speedway, or Stripes store from July 1 through July 11

Fill up one of the special Slurpee Day cups

Scan your 7-Eleven or Speedway app at checkout

To find a store near you, check out the 7-Eleven website.