How to celebrate Thanksgiving safely during the COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s nothing like a wonderful, home-cooked Thanksgiving meal surrounded by family and friends. However, this year’s recipe for a celebration will need to be different.

Dr. Danny Avula, Richmond and Henrico’s Health District Director, said COVID-19 cases are increasing in Central Virginia and large gatherings are a big contributor.

“My best recommendation would be to limit your gatherings to either the folks that are in your immediate family or quarantine circle,” he said. “Those are folks you already have exposure to on a regular basis and you’re going to minimize the risk of exposing anybody new.”

Avula added people traveling from out of town is risky — especially when visiting loved ones who are seniors or have underlying health conditions.

He said one way to minimize the spread of the virus, if multiple families are gathering, that they stay in different physical locations.

“If you have multiple families coming together, there’s going to be a higher risk if they’re all staying in the same home under one roof and in close contact with one another. If they can stay in hotels or Airbnbs or friends houses those are going to be safer scenarios,” Avula said.

Communication ahead of time is key to make sure everyone is on the same page.

“It’s important that the family has a plan and has talked about expectations beforehand like how much are we going to be wearing masks? How are we going to ensure we’re being thoughtful about six foot distancing? Can we push as much of the activity outside as possible?” Avula said. “These are all things that are going to lessen the risk of people contracting COVID while we’re together.”

8News asked if people quarantine in two weeks, would it be safe for loved visit them without masks?

“If everyone has done a strict 14 day quarantine so that they can be together and not wear masks — I think the odds of contraction and transmission are very low in that scenario,” he said.

However, Avula added wearing a mask is always the best and safest option.

“In the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving or to the December holidays, minimizing your interaction and exposure with other individuals, trying to do your own version of a quarantine or lock down before you go and see your family,” Avula said. “This is especially important if you’ve got elderly family members or family members with underlying conditions who might put them at greater risk.”