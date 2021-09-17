How to drive in foggy conditions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Driving in fog can present many issues if you are unaware of the precautions you should take.

Typically fog can impact your commute in the mornings and evenings, so it’s important to keep that in mind as you prepare for the day. The most obvious tip when driving in fog is to reduce your speed significantly, not only for yourself but for drivers around you as well.

Another tip for driving in fog is to use your fog lights or low beams. Low beams/fog lights may help your visibility in poor conditions.

As you are driving in fog, give yourself ample time when making a turn so others have enough time to see your turning signals in low-visibility conditions. Do not use your high beams in fog and do not stop on the road. High beams may cause glare, worsening visibility issues.

In extremely dense fog scenarios where visibility may be down to near zero, there may not be any safe way to continue driving. In those cases, you should pull over into a parking lot or to the side of the road with your hazard lights turned on to notify drivers where you are in relation to them.

While driving in fog, it is imperative to make yourself visible to other vehicles on the road at all times by using fog lights/low beams. Always maintain a safe distance between you and other drivers on the roadways.