CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The public is invited to an open house-style meeting focusing on the proposed Anna and Charles Ficke Park, located in the Dale District of Chesterfield County.

The meeting will take place on August 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Chesterfield Community Development Building, 9800 Government Center Parkway in meeting rooms A and B.

Hosted by Dale District Supervisor James “Jim” Holland and Dale District Planning Commissioner LeQuan Hylton, Ph.D., the community meeting will provide Chesterfield residents an opportunity to learn more and provide input for a proposed new park, which is to be located at 7020 Conifer Road.

At the event, the community can drop in for one-on-one discussions with county staff from Parks and Recreation about the proposed park, Chesterfield’s Comprehensive Plan, and the park’s compatibility with the plan. Staff will also be able to answer questions about other Parks and Recreation projects in the Dale District.

A virtual option will be available on Microsoft Teams, using this link.