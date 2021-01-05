How you can get your REAL ID before the deadline

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In March 2020, The Department of Homeland Security announced that it had extended the deadline by a year for when Americans need to have a REAL ID. Starting on Oct. 1, 2021, you will need to have a REAL ID in order to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building.

“With the rescheduled Real ID enforcement deadline looming, RIC encourages travelers to establish this important federally-accepted credential at a participating Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location as soon as possible,” said a spokesman for Richmond International Airport.

DMV officials say not to wait until later to apply – right now is the best time to do it.

“The best time to come to the Virginia DMV is the middle of the week, middle of the morning, middle of the afternoon,” said Richard Holcomb, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, in an interview in 2019. “REAL ID is about a 17-minute transaction, about five minutes longer than a regular transaction, but being prepared is going to get you through a lot quicker.”

Be prepared to have several documents at hand when you walk through the doors of the DMV to get your REAL ID.

Those include:

One proof of legal presence

Two proofs of residency in your jurisdiction

One proof of Social Security Number (SSN)

Current driver’s license/other proof of identity

You must visit the DMV in-person to apply for your REAL ID.

If you are an existing DMV customer, you can save time by beginning your application online now.

Here is the full list of federally accepted identification via DMV:

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation Worker Identification Credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

To schedule an appointment at your local DMV, click here.