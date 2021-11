HOY EN RVA- 11 de noviembre, 2021

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- Chesterfield County Crime Solvers are searching for a man who stole a lawn mower valued over $9,000 from a church last month.

On October 7 at 3:10 a.m., a white male stole a zero-turn lawn mower from Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries at 2501 Mt. Gilead Boulevard.