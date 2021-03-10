4th grader overcome with emotion as mom reveals she’s going back to in-person school

In late February of 2021, Tarine Zanotto revealed to her daughter Clara Zanotto, a fourth grade student of Redondo Beach School District in Redondo Beach, California, that she’d be headed back to in-person school starting March 3 amid COVID-19. (Photo from ABC News)

(ABC/GMA) — A 9-year-old girl had a tearful reaction after her mom broke the news that she’d be going back to school after 358 days of learning remotely.

The moment was captured on video as Tarine Zanotto revealed to her daughter Clara Zanotto, a fourth grade student of Redondo Beach School District in Redondo Beach, California, that she’d be heading to the classroom again starting March 3.

“Usually her reaction is screaming and jumping and she had the opposite,” Tarine Zanotto told “Good Morning America.” “She had the very emotional, deep cry.”

Clara’s school had closed its doors mid-March of 2020 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Clara was in third grade.

Zanotto said that at first, she and her husband Mauricio would help Clara navigate recorded lessons, though once she had a live teacher over Zoom, Clara learned well independently.