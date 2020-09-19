Couple wedded in Nebraska celebrates 85 years of marriage

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ralph and Dorothy Kohler are celebrating their wedding anniversary for the 85th time.

He was just 17 and she was 16 when they tied the knot on Sept. 17, 1935, at the Burt County Courthouse in Tekamah, Nebraska, reported WOWT-TV.

Ralph credits longevity in life and marriage to their healthy habits; neither has ever drank alcohol or smoked.

Each grew to enjoy their spouse’s passions. Ralph took up ballroom dancing and Dorothy took up shooting clay targets, becoming a trap shooting national champion in 1952.

“Everybody said it would never last,” Ralph said.

The pair, who now live in California, claims to be “America’s oldest, longest-living married couple,” according to WOWT-TV.

