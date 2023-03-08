HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The 38th annual Lebanese Food Festival will be held May 19, 20 and 21 at St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church. The church is located near Innsbrook at 4611 Sadler Road in Glen Allen.

Available dishes will include hummus, yogurt and cucumber salad, kabobs, falafel, and Lebanese desserts. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be available. A variety of vegetarian dishes will also be available.

Takeout orders can be placed by emailing LebaneseFoodFestival@gmail.com or by calling 804-718-8508 or 804-718-8468. The festival will have a bulk booth for those who want to order frozen dishes or who want to place large orders.

More information about parking and a full menu are available at LebaneseFoodFestival.com