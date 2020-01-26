Human Remains found in wooded area believed to be missing King William County woman

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The King William Sheriff’s Office recovered human remains in a heavily wooded area on ElSassar Rd. Saturday, January 25th.

Deputies say hunters came across the remains that morning and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe the remains could be that of Farran Braxton who was reported missing in late September.

Braxton left her home, located in the Union Hope and Mount Olive-Cohoke area of the county, a little before 7 a.m. on Sept. 20, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities searched for Braxton using K-9 teams, equine teams, by air and on foot, but the search was suspended.

The remains were found approximately two miles away from where she went missing.

Family members told 8News that Braxton lived with her sister and brother-in-law, and nothing seemed out of the ordinary the last time they saw her.

“She just went out the door like she would normally do –- out the patio door,” Braxton’s brother-in-law said. “We went out the door behind her and didn’t see her, and at that point, we just started looking.”

He says his family then immediately called 911. He added that a similar situation happened about a month ago, and police were able to locate her within a few hours.

“Police found her a few miles away, where she had went through –- took a trail through the woods and found her,” he said.

The sheriff’s office said Braxton has an intellectual disability and is an insulin-dependent diabetic.

The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiners Office in Richmond for positive identification.