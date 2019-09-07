1  of  27
Closings
Appomattox Regional Governor's School Bay Transit - Charles City and New Kent County Bay Transit - West Point, King & Queen and King William Counties Brunswick Academy Charles City County Gov't Offices Charles City County Public Schools Charles City District Courts Colonial Heights City Public Schools Department of Corrections - Haynesville Dinwiddie County Public Schools Essex County Public Schools Greensville County Public Schools King and Queen County Public Schools King William County Schools Lancaster County Public Schools Middlesex County Public Schools New Kent County Public Schools New Kent Gen. District Court New Kent J & DR Court Northumberland County Public Schools Prince George County Public Schools Richmond County Public Schools Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Virginia Department of Corrections - Waverly West Point City Public Schools Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Hundreds march against Bosnia’s first LGBT pride parade

News
Posted: / Updated:

Holding banners and balloons, participants march in what they said was a gathering designed to promote traditional family values in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Several hundred people have marched in Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo to express their disapproval of the Balkan country’s first ever LGBT pride parade scheduled for Sunday. (AP Photo/Eldar Emric)

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Several hundred people have marched in Bosnia’s capital to show disapproval of the Balkan country’s first LGBT pride parade this weekend.

Participants in Saturday’s protest said they wanted to promote what conservatives call “traditional family values.”

A pride parade is scheduled on Sunday in Sarajevo, the only capital city in the Balkans that hasn’t hosted one yet. Foreign officials in Bosnia have expressed support.

The marchers opposed to the LGBT rights event held banners and balloons, and their protest ended without requiring police attention.

But Bosnian police have called for reinforcements to protect the public at Sunday’s parade. They are concerned Muslim and soccer hooligan groups with strong anti-gay views may try to disrupt the event.

Bosnia remains highly conservative and torn by ethnic divisions stemming from a 1992-95 war.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Hurricane Dorian: What you need to know

Trending Stories

RVA Responds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events