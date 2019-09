RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Hurricane Dorian slowly leaves the Bahamas, travelers coming to and leaving from Richmond will have to pay close attention.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 14 flights have been canceled out of the Richmond Airport including seven to or from Florida.

Amtrak stopped service of the Palmetto 89 train after Washington, D.C. Tuesday. The train will service Richmond Wednesday and Thursday but will go no further south.

Several airlines are letting travelers change their flights for free.