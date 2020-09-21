Hurricane Sally reveals ship that was submerged for decades

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) –– Hurricane sally revealed something unseen for decades at Bayou Sara in Saraland. A photo from David Fields photography shows the recently uncovered boat. This was a paddle boat that was docked there in the 70s. The owners meant it to be a gambling boat, but never got the right licenses.
It burned down in the 90s after sitting there for more than 30 years. As for how old it might be, the type of nails used reveal it was likely built more than a century ago.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- ‘Dreamer’ worries about DACA with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing
- Wisconsin Attorney General to give an update on investigation into police shooting of Jacob Blake
- Dolphin rescued from pond after being trapped by Hurricane Sally storm surge
- Convicted Louisa teen abductor sentenced to decade behind bars
- Rosie’s employee with blind son learning virtually begs company to work from home: ‘How am I going to survive?’