‘I wish I could have them all’: Richmond woman opens Airbnb home to Hurricane Dorian evacuees, relief workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – According to Airbnb, more than 1,200 Airbnb homes along the East Coast are ready to take in evacuees and relief workers during Hurricane Dorian.

One Richmond woman decided to jump on the opportunity to help.

“To give to somebody who’s down and out – everybody knows what that feels like,” Richmond native and Airbnb host, Laura Corcoran said.

Corcoran said when she heard evacuees from Hurricane Dorian needed help, she didn’t hesitate.

“I wish I could have them all. I wish my place was bigger,” Corcoran told 8News in an interview Wednesday.

She says requests for her two bedroom apartment in Richmond have been flooding in, and a few of the requests have been from evacuees from South Carolina.

“Just people with different needs,” Corcoran said. “There’s someone whose already a pregnant woman and her fiance on their way up with their dog who had to evacuate.”

Hurricane Dorian is projected to hit the Carolina coast later in the week forcing thousands of people from their homes. Corcoran encourages everyone to lend a hand when they can.

“There’s so much space, and people have so much space that they’re not using,” Corcoran said. “It’s a good way to utilize it.”

Corcoran says she expects more requests as the week goes on. She tells 8News the first wave of evacuees is expected to arrive at her home by Wednesday night.

Airbnb says the homes are free to stay at between Aug. 31 and Sept. 16.

If you have available housing in the area indicated on the map, Airbnb asks you to consider making your home available.