Ida, devastating category 4 storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ida will make landfall in just a few hours and this will be a devastating storm to portions of Louisiana. Currently Ida has winds of 150mph, making it a very strong category 4 storm, Category 5 begins at 156mph.

This storm will not only bring destructive winds to Louisiana but also a very high storm surge that could reach all the way into Lake Pontchartrain. Right now, we expect the levies in New Orleans to hold, unlike during Katrina. But there is a lot of concern, because this is such a power storm.

We are also concerned about extreme heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding across the entire eastern portion of Louisiana, including New Orleans. Some places could receive over 20″ of rain as the storm moves through.



Later this week, there is a concern that we will get the remnants of Ida here in Central Virginia. This could bring us rain and thunderstorms later Tuesday night, but certainly for Wednesday. There is the chance that would could be looking at the potential for severe weather depending on the track and amount of sunshine that we receive. You see the latest StormTracker 8 Forecast here.