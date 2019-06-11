‘If you love it, lock it or lose it’: Despite rising thefts, drivers still leave car doors unlocked

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thefts from cars have more than doubled in one are of Richmond in the past month.

Forrest Hill thefts from cars have jumped from 19 to 37 in 28 days. Over the weekend, $7,000 worth of items were stolen from an unlocked car in Westover Hills.

Police said they are trying to break this pattern.

“Take your valuables inside and lock your car,” Andrew Marshall said.

Marshall told 8News he knows he should lock his car but often does not follow his own advice. He said he’s just gotten in the bad habit of leaving his doors unlocked.

“I used to have a car and the door locks weren’t working, so I just got into the habit of not locking the doors,” Marshall said.

The Forest Hill resident said his car has been broken into eight to ten times. However, nothing was reported stolen.

While Marshall was fortunate, other residents in Forrest Hill, Westover Hills and surrounding neighborhoods have not been so lucky.

Just in the past week, 22 thefts from cars have occurred in that area, 17 of those cars were unlocked.

“If you love it, lock it or lose it,” Lt. Brian Prendergast with Richmond Police said. “If you have something in plain view hide it before you go somewhere.”

37 Thefts from vehicles in the last 28 days…it has doubled from where we were the previous 28 days…one had thousands of dollars of computer equipment…..#loveitlockitorloseit pic.twitter.com/FKbGIosjA9— Lt. Brian Prendergast (@RPDLtBrian) June 11, 2019

Richmond Police plan to speak with the Westover Hills Neighborhood Association in response to the weekend theft.

