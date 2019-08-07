Illinois man threatens to shoot up local McDonald’s ‘like El Paso’

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A a man from Dixon, Illinois has been charged with making a terrorist threat for threatening to shoot up a local McDonald’s.

According to the criminal complaint, Ray Allen, 53, was arrested Monday, August 5th at the McDonald’s at 207 N. Galena Avenue after he said, “Remember El Paso? What if I brought a gun in here and shot up everyone like El Paso?”

Allen was charged with one count of Making a Terrorist Threat, one count of Falsely Making a Terrorist Threat, and two counts of Disorderly Conduct.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $50,000 bond.

