‘Impaired’ man drives truck into ocean in OBX during Hurricane Dorian

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (WAVY) — Police say a 41-year-old man had to be rescued Friday afternoon after he drove his truck into the ocean during Hurricane Dorian.

Kill Devil Hills Police say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Arch Street.

The passenger in the truck was able to get out safely once it started to get swept away, but the driver needed to be helped out, according to police.

Officers were able to rescue the driver when they arrived to the scene. The driver was identified as 41-year-old Troy J. Topash.

Police determined Topash was impaired and arrested him. They did not say whether or not he was charged with anything.

Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue secured the truck before Seto’s Towing was able to successfully get the truck out of the ocean.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded as well.